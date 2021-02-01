ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.41. 110,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

