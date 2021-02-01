ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,153 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 5,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,084. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

