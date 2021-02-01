ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 58.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,360,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

