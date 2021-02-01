ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. 57,066 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

