Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,237. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

