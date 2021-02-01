Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 38,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,142. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

