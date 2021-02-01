Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 545,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. 54,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

