Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. 6,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $149.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.