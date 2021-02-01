Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 114,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

