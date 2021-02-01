Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 476,101 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,250 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

