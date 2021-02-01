Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,675 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises about 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.69. 541,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,826. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

