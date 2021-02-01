Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE:F opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

