Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

