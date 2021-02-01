Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 46,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 53,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 295,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

