Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £109.36 ($142.88).

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) stock opened at £136.25 ($178.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 146.35. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 52-week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is £150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is £131.34.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

