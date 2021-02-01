Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$23.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLUIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander lowered Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

