Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLTDF. BNP Paribas raised Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $38.77 on Friday. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

