FLO Price Up 45.7% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $58,818.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

