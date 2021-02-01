Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
FSR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
