Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 308,003 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $545,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of -169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

