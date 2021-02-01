Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $308.51 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $308,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

