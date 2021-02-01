Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $241.15 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 197,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 958,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,867,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

