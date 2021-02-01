Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,330,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.90. 120,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

