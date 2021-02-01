Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $892,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

