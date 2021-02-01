Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 392,165 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $635,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

