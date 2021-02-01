Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 319,266 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $992,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 230,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

