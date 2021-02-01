Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,153,049 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $371,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in ING Groep by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE ING traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 165,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,411. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

