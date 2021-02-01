Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 116,353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $806,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.68. The stock had a trading volume of 76,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.72 and its 200 day moving average is $453.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.