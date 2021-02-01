Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

