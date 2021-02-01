First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of FTXG opened at $23.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

