First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 43.4% in January

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.13. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,905. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

