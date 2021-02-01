First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,030,000.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,289. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $74.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

