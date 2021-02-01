First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,563. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
