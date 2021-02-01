First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,563. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 97,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

