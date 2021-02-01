First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

