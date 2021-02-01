First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.

FMBI stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

