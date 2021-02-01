First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

