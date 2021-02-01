First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

