First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,853 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 65,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

