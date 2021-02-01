First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 17,465 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. 18,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

