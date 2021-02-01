First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $48.86. 51,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.