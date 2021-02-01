First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $302.70. The stock had a trading volume of 323,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,684. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.