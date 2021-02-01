First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.89. 12,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,195. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57.

