First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

