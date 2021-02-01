First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 3,912 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4,115.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. 62,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $89.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.