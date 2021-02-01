First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,977 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 94,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,611. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.