First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

