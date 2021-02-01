First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.