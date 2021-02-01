First American Trust FSB Sells 8,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

