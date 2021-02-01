FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Achieves $415,044.64

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $415,044.64 and $5.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

