FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

FCBBF stock remained flat at $$16.15 during trading on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

